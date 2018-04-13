Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,531 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CFR. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Timber Hill LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

CFR traded up $1.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $107.00. The company had a trading volume of 462,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,095. The stock has a market capitalization of $6,739.48, a PE ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.09 and a 1-year high of $111.10.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $358.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.34 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 29.62% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP William L. Perotti sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.57, for a total value of $1,372,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,752,767.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Denny Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.54, for a total transaction of $219,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,860 shares of company stock valued at $5,935,474 in the last quarter. 5.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CFR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stephens set a $110.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.19.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. It provides commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction, equipment, inventories and accounts receivable, and acquisition financing; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

