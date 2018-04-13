AECOM (ACM) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Shows

Press coverage about AECOM (NYSE:ACM) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. AECOM earned a media sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the construction company an impact score of 45.492328008873 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of AECOM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of AECOM to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AECOM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.73.

ACM stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.08. The company had a trading volume of 348,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,962. AECOM has a 52 week low of $30.15 and a 52 week high of $39.90. The company has a market cap of $5,712.58, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. AECOM had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. AECOM’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that AECOM will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AECOM news, insider Lara Poloni sold 4,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $182,619.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,946.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Daniel R. Tishman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $555,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,221,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,136 shares of company stock valued at $1,517,467. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment provides planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, such as transportation, facilities, environmental, and energy/power markets.

