Maxim Group set a $4.00 price target on AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) in a research report released on Wednesday, March 28th. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

AEZS has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AEterna Zentaris from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised AEterna Zentaris from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $3.00 target price on AEterna Zentaris and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th.

NASDAQ AEZS opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. AEterna Zentaris has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $3.75. The firm has a market cap of $21.54, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.92.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AEterna Zentaris stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of AEterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) by 451.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 46,500 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.35% of AEterna Zentaris worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Maxim Group Reiterates $4.00 Price Target for AEterna Zentaris (AEZS)” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/13/aeterna-zentaris-aezs-given-a-4-00-price-target-at-maxim-group-updated-updated.html.

AEterna Zentaris Company Profile

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing novel treatments in oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. The company's product pipeline includes Zoptrex, which completed Phase III clinical study for women with advanced, recurrent, or metastatic endometrial cancer, as well as in various phases for the treatment of ovarian and prostate cancer; and MACRILEN, which completed Phase III trial for use in the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency.

Receive News & Ratings for AEterna Zentaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEterna Zentaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.