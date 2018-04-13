Agilent Technologies (A) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.149 per share by the medical research company on Wednesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 2nd.

Agilent Technologies has a payout ratio of 23.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Agilent Technologies to earn $2.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.1%.

NYSE:A opened at $67.20 on Friday. Agilent Technologies has a 52-week low of $52.31 and a 52-week high of $75.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $21,489.80, a PE ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.31.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 17.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.20.

In related news, insider Patrick Kaltenbach sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total value of $269,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,547 shares in the company, valued at $4,880,962.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 6,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $486,144.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,400 shares of company stock worth $4,809,327 over the last quarter.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; microfluidics based automated electrophoresis products; cell analysis plate based assays; laboratory software and informatics systems; laboratory automation; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

