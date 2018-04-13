Air Partner plc (LON:AIR) shares shot up 0% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 102 ($1.44) and last traded at GBX 93.80 ($1.33). 1,734,925 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,069% from the average session volume of 79,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 93.80 ($1.33).

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Air Partner in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Air Partner (AIR) Shares Up 0%” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/13/air-partner-air-shares-up-0.html.

About Air Partner

Air Partner plc is a United Kingdom-based aviation services company. The Company provides aviation services and solutions in air charter, specialist travel management, crisis and emergency planning, aircraft remarketing and aviation safety consultancy. The Company’s segments include Commercial Jets Broking, Private Jets Broking, Freight Broking and Baines Simmons.

Receive News & Ratings for Air Partner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Partner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.