Aixtron’s (AIXNY) Neutral Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXNY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 21st.

Shares of AIXNY stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.64. The stock had a trading volume of 6,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,466. Aixtron has a one year low of $3.27 and a one year high of $7.75.

About Aixtron

AIXTRON SE is a provider of deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry. The Company’s technology solutions are used by a range of customers across the world to build components for electronic and opto-electronic applications based on compound, silicon or organic semiconductor materials. Such components are used in fiber optic communication systems, wireless and mobile telephony applications, optical and electronic storage devices, computing, signaling and lighting, displays, as well as a range of other technologies.

