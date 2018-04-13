Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, March 27th.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Alaska Air Group have underperformed its industry in a year's time. Adding to its woes, the company’s load factor in February declined as capacity expansion outweighed traffic growth. The metric declined in January as well. Moreover, high labor and fuel costs affected the company’s bottom line. Apart from high labor and fuel costs, expenses related to the acquisition of Virgin America are limiting bottom-line growth. The company's below-par performance with respect to unit revenues also remains a concern. We are, however, impressed by the company’s efforts to reward shareholders through dividends and buybacks. The company's efforts to expand also raise optimism in the stock. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Standpoint Research started coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (down from $115.00) on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Buckingham Research dropped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.38.

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.27. 1,515,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,551,874. Alaska Air Group has a 1-year low of $57.60 and a 1-year high of $95.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7,361.35, a PE ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Christopher Michael Berry sold 460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $44,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,709. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brandon Pedersen sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total transaction of $175,878.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,484.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,373 shares of company stock worth $884,697 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passengers and cargo air transportation services. It also focuses on providing ground and ramp handling services to airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 118 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

