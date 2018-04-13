Albemarle (ALB) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Argus

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its target price reduced by Argus from $148.00 to $125.00 in a report published on Tuesday, March 27th. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. UBS upgraded shares of Albemarle from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a buy rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Albemarle from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $131.72 to $133.51 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $125.89.

Shares of Albemarle stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.39. 1,185,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,377,687. Albemarle has a 1-year low of $86.75 and a 1-year high of $144.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $10,215.24, a PE ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. Albemarle had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $857.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.46 million. analysts expect that Albemarle will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.19%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Albemarle by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Albemarle by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 12,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Albemarle by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 3,865 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in Albemarle by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 8,835 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium and Advanced Materials segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and automobiles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

