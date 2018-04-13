FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Alder BioPharmaceuticals Issued By Leerink Swann (ALDR)

Alder BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR) – Leerink Swann issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Alder BioPharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Friday, March 16th, according to Zacks Investment Research. Leerink Swann analyst G. Porges forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($3.32) for the year. Leerink Swann currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Leerink Swann also issued estimates for Alder BioPharmaceuticals’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.71) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

ALDR has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Alder BioPharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Alder BioPharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alder BioPharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Cowen set a $23.00 target price on shares of Alder BioPharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Alder BioPharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.14.

Shares of NASDAQ ALDR opened at $14.35 on Monday. Alder BioPharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $22.50.

Alder BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.97) EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alder BioPharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Palo Alto Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Alder BioPharmaceuticals by 2,757.5% in the fourth quarter. Palo Alto Investors LLC now owns 1,840,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775,846 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alder BioPharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 6,505,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,491,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in Alder BioPharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $1,519,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alder BioPharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $2,341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/13/alder-biopharmaceuticals-inc-aldr-to-post-fy2020-earnings-of-3-32-per-share-leerink-swann-forecasts-updated-updated-updated.html.

Alder BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with migraine and other serious neurological or inflammatory conditions in the United States, Australia, and Ireland.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alder BioPharmaceuticals (ALDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alder BioPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alder BioPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.