BMO Capital Markets Lowers Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Price Target to C$69.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$72.00 to C$69.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ATD.B. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$71.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$78.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$74.50.

ATD.B stock opened at C$54.19 on Wednesday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a fifty-two week low of C$56.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$67.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from Alimentation Couche-Tard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche Tard Inc is a Canada-based company, which is engaged in the convenience store industry. It focuses on the sale of goods for immediate consumption, road transportation fuel and other products through stores and franchise operations. It operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under several banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Mac’s, Kangaroo Express, Statoil, Ingo, Topaz and Re.Store.

