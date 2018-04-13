Oracle Co. (ORCL) Shares Bought by Allegis Investment Advisors LLC

Allegis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,031 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,231 shares during the period. Allegis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 947.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 81,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. 57.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total transaction of $5,743,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,441,786.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $186,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,125 shares in the company, valued at $901,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,981,250 shares of company stock worth $99,315,438. Corporate insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $45.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $189,676.56, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $43.60 and a 52 week high of $53.48.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. Oracle had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The company had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 16th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 30.52%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Sunday, March 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet cut Oracle from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.11.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure technologies for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. It provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

