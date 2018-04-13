Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, March 28th. They currently have a $37.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Allena Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2018 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.91) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.12) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.61) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ALNA. Zacks Investment Research cut Allena Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Allena Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Allena Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.25.

Shares of ALNA opened at $13.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.28 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 12.74 and a current ratio of 12.74. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.13 and a 1 year high of $17.56.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06. research analysts anticipate that Allena Pharmaceuticals will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALNA. Frazier Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,504,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,270,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,515,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,281,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $499,000. 84.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allena Pharmaceuticals

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing and commercializing non-systemic oral protein therapeutics to treat metabolic and orphan diseases, with a particular focus on nephrologic and urologic conditions. Its lead product candidate, ALLN-177, is in an ongoing Phase II clinical trial and is being developed for the chronic management of hyperoxaluria and kidney stones.

