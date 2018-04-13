Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Position Cut by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) by 40.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,571 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 48,159 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.08% of Arrow Electronics worth $5,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARW. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ARW. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Pivotal Research started coverage on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.80.

Arrow Electronics stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.94. The company had a trading volume of 260,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,923. Arrow Electronics has a 12-month low of $69.67 and a 12-month high of $87.26. The company has a market cap of $6,673.82, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.21. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. Arrow Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Arrow Electronics will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Arrow Electronics news, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $258,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,518,179.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 50,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total transaction of $4,228,434.84. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 438,636 shares in the company, valued at $36,376,083.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,113 shares of company stock worth $4,898,398. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

