Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €203.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Allianz (FRA:ALV) has been assigned a €203.00 ($250.62) target price by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 28th. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays’ price objective points to a potential upside of 7.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Friday, February 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €220.00 ($271.60) price target on Allianz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America set a €188.00 ($232.10) price target on Allianz and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase set a €228.00 ($281.48) price target on Allianz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs set a €220.00 ($271.60) price target on Allianz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €206.44 ($254.87).

Shares of FRA:ALV opened at €188.64 ($232.89) on Wednesday. Allianz has a twelve month low of €167.30 ($206.54) and a twelve month high of €206.80 ($255.31).

About Allianz

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

