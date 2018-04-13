4,457 Shares in Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) Purchased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 240.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CBOE traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $109.67. 675,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,521,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Cboe Global Markets has a 1-year low of $80.58 and a 1-year high of $138.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $12,386.63, a P/E ratio of 32.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.62.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.01). Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $265.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 85.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 27th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.58%.

Several research firms have commented on CBOE. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase downgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.17.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Options, U.S. Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indexes. The U.S. Equities segment trades in listed cash equities; and provides exchange-traded products (ETP) transaction and ETP listing services.

