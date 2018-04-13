Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys Shares of 16,014 NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 202.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,363,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252,400 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,671,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $170,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,171 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,869,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 887.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 1,130,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 891.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 770,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,938,000 after acquiring an additional 692,630 shares during the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NRG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Thursday, March 15th. UBS started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

NRG Energy stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.02. 5,539,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,891,834. The firm has a market cap of $9,707.01, a PE ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 0.90. NRG Energy has a twelve month low of $14.52 and a twelve month high of $31.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.59. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. NRG Energy had a negative net margin of 19.56% and a positive return on equity of 9.46%. equities research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the utilities provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. The company is involved in the generation of electricity using fossil fuel and nuclear sources. The company provides electricity to 2.9 million residential, commercial, and industrial consumers; system power, distributed generation, solar and wind products, backup generation, storage and distributed solar, demand response, energy efficiency, and on-site energy solutions; and carbon management and specialty services.

