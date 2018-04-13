Allete, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its position in shares of Allete, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 34.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,537 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Allete were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Allete during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allete during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Allete by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allete during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Allete by 30.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Allete news, Director James J. Hoolihan sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.51, for a total value of $56,408.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ALE traded down $0.62 on Thursday, reaching $71.49. The company had a trading volume of 310,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,500. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,684.39, a PE ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Allete, Inc. has a one year low of $66.64 and a one year high of $81.24.

Allete (NYSE:ALE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.13). Allete had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $337.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Allete’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Allete, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

ALE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Allete in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.50 price target for the company. Williams Capital upgraded shares of Allete from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo set a $71.00 target price on shares of Allete and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allete from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Allete in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.36.

About Allete

ALLETE, Inc is an energy company. The Company’s segments include Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, Inc (ALLETE Clean Energy), U.S. Water Services Holding Company (U.S. Water Services), and Corporate and Other. The Regulated Operations segment includes its regulated utilities, Minnesota Power, and Superior Water, Light and Power Company, and its investment in American Transmission Company LLC.

