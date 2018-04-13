Allianz Asset Management GmbH Takes Position in 21st Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOX)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of 21st Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FOX. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in 21st Century Fox by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 9,118,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403,966 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in 21st Century Fox in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,923,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in 21st Century Fox by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,798,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,235,000 after purchasing an additional 871,395 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in 21st Century Fox by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,344,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,116,000 after purchasing an additional 749,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its position in 21st Century Fox by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 28,078,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,038,000 after purchasing an additional 564,429 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FOX. BidaskClub upgraded 21st Century Fox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Loop Capital began coverage on 21st Century Fox in a research report on Friday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company.

21st Century Fox stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.07. The stock had a trading volume of 4,255,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,286,923. The company has a market capitalization of $66,320.50, a PE ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. 21st Century Fox has a one year low of $24.30 and a one year high of $38.56.

21st Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter. 21st Century Fox had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 13.49%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 14th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%.

21st Century Fox Company Profile

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments.

