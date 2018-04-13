Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires New Position in Vanguard MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Vanguard MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 702,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,352,000 after purchasing an additional 48,610 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Vanguard MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 116,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,015,000 after purchasing an additional 20,539 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,020,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 107,970,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,686,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,849 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.83. 6,036,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,495,300. Vanguard MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $38.78 and a 1-year high of $47.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.1615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 26th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%.

