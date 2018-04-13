Allianz Asset Management GmbH Takes Position in HRPT Properties Trust (NYSE:EQC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of HRPT Properties Trust (NYSE:EQC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of HRPT Properties Trust by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of HRPT Properties Trust by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of HRPT Properties Trust by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of HRPT Properties Trust by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HRPT Properties Trust by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQC stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.21. 602,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 826,562. The company has a current ratio of 39.45, a quick ratio of 39.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,763.95, a PE ratio of 32.84 and a beta of 0.08. HRPT Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $27.96 and a twelve month high of $32.51.

HRPT Properties Trust (NYSE:EQC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $71.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.03 million. HRPT Properties Trust had a return on equity of 0.93% and a net margin of 8.71%. sell-side analysts predict that HRPT Properties Trust will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HRPT Properties Trust declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 14th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other HRPT Properties Trust news, Director James Lloyd Lozier, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $180,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,667.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EQC. Zacks Investment Research cut HRPT Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised HRPT Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Allianz Asset Management GmbH Takes Position in HRPT Properties Trust (NYSE:EQC)” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/13/allianz-asset-management-gmbh-takes-523000-position-in-hrpt-properties-trust-eqc-updated-updated.html.

HRPT Properties Trust Company Profile

Receive News & Ratings for HRPT Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HRPT Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.