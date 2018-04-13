Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Allstate (ALL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Allstate (NYSE:ALL) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,578 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $9,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,950,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,821,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,802 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,921,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $934,138,000 after acquiring an additional 215,195 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,281,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $553,026,000 after acquiring an additional 102,609 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,292,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,459,000 after acquiring an additional 90,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,047,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $352,963,000 after acquiring an additional 679,300 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $96.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34,424.97, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. Allstate has a 52-week low of $79.09 and a 52-week high of $105.36.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 12.57%. Allstate’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Allstate will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 5th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 2nd. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 27.42%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo downgraded shares of Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allstate currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.40.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in property and casualty insurance, and life insurance businesses in the United States and Canada. The company's Allstate Protection segment sells private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance policies; other personal lines products, including renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance policies; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

