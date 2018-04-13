Alpha & Omega Semiconductor (AOSL) Given Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.18

Press coverage about Alpha & Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Alpha & Omega Semiconductor earned a coverage optimism score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the semiconductor company an impact score of 45.397226418874 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NASDAQ:AOSL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.51. The company had a trading volume of 39,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,243. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.38, a P/E ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 0.36. Alpha & Omega Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $13.52 and a 12 month high of $20.48.

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $103.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.93 million. Alpha & Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 4.82%. sell-side analysts predict that Alpha & Omega Semiconductor will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Alpha & Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Alpha & Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Alpha & Omega Semiconductor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Alpha & Omega Semiconductor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

About Alpha & Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited and its subsidiaries design, develop, and supply various power semiconductors. It offers various power discrete products, including low, medium, and high voltage power metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFETs); and SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharges, protected MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors, which are used for routing current and switching voltages in power control circuits.

