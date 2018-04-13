Alphacat (CRYPTO:ACAT) Price Hits $0.0059 on Top Exchanges

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded up 10% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 1:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. One Alphacat token can currently be purchased for about $0.0059 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Alphacat has traded 26.2% higher against the US dollar. Alphacat has a market cap of $16.45 million and approximately $534,350.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007867 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003013 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.54 or 0.00826043 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00016912 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012774 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00041760 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00163907 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00060302 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Alphacat Profile

Alphacat’s launch date was August 3rd, 2017. Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 tokens. Alphacat’s official website is www.alphacat.io. Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official.

Buying and Selling Alphacat

Alphacat can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is not possible to purchase Alphacat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alphacat must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alphacat using one of the exchanges listed above.

