Alstom (ALO) Given a €43.00 Price Target by UBS Analysts

Alstom (EPA:ALO) received a €43.00 ($53.09) target price from investment analysts at UBS in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 21st, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale set a €43.00 ($53.09) target price on Alstom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €42.00 ($51.85) price objective on Alstom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €34.10 ($42.10) price objective on Alstom and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €37.01 ($45.69).

EPA ALO traded down €0.06 ($0.07) on Wednesday, hitting €34.65 ($42.78). 1,100,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,618. Alstom has a 52-week low of €25.65 ($31.67) and a 52-week high of €37.37 ($46.14).

About Alstom

Alstom SA, through with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets various rail transport products and systems in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. It offers trains, such as metros, tramways, tram-trains, suburban trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and passengers and freight locomotives; and signaling products, including rail control systems, security and control, trackside, and interlocking products.

