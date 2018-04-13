Altitude Group (ALT) Given Corporate Rating at FinnCap

Altitude Group (LON:ALT)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at FinnCap in a research note issued on Friday. They presently have a GBX 105 ($1.48) target price on the stock. FinnCap’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 44.83% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of Altitude Group stock opened at GBX 72.50 ($1.02) on Friday. Altitude Group has a 12 month low of GBX 47.38 ($0.67) and a 12 month high of GBX 92.88 ($1.31).

Altitude Group Company Profile

Altitude Group plc provides technology and information solutions to the print, promotional, and small business sectors in the North America and the United Kingdom. Its technology product enables small and medium sized enterprises to receive and manage online orders from ?click to ship' through its software as a service delivered integrated Web store and order management solution.

