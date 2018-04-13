Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 61,344 Shares of Altria Group Inc (MO)

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 898,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,344 shares during the period. Altria Group accounts for about 0.9% of Martingale Asset Management L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $64,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,125,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,373,000 after buying an additional 208,935 shares during the last quarter. Alley Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,355,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 23,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 845,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,906,000 after buying an additional 15,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 499,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,671,000 after buying an additional 14,458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP W Hildebrandt Surgner, Jr. sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $199,488.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian W. Quigley sold 3,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $216,153.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,117 shares of company stock valued at $1,821,707 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Vetr raised shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.87 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.01 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.04 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.53.

Shares of MO stock opened at $63.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Altria Group Inc has a 12-month low of $59.07 and a 12-month high of $77.79. The firm has a market cap of $122,046.84, a PE ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Altria Group had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.84%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 61,344 Shares of Altria Group Inc (MO)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/13/altria-group-inc-mo-is-martingale-asset-management-l-ps-9th-largest-position-updated-updated.html.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s segments include smokeable products, smokeless products and wine. The Company’s subsidiaries include Philip Morris USA Inc (PM USA), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States; John Middleton Co (Middleton), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of machine-made cigars and pipe tobacco, and UST LLC (UST), which, through its subsidiaries, including U.S.

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.