Sterling Capital Management LLC Has $693,000 Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Sterling Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,579 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 3.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,186,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,298,000 after buying an additional 38,480 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Amdocs by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 874,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,232,000 after purchasing an additional 40,551 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Amdocs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Amdocs by 216.5% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 8,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Amdocs by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,111,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,707,000 after purchasing an additional 178,896 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DOX opened at $66.53 on Friday. Amdocs Limited has a 52 week low of $60.30 and a 52 week high of $71.72. The stock has a market cap of $9,560.58, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.54.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $977.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.13 million. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.17%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DOX shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Jefferies Group upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $71.37 to $60.20 in a report on Monday, March 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Amdocs in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.60.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/13/amdocs-limited-dox-position-reduced-by-sterling-capital-management-llc-updated-updated.html.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited is a provider of software and services for communications, entertainment and media industry service providers. The Company develops, implements and manages software and services associated with business support systems (BSS), operational support systems (OSS) and network operations to enable service providers to introduce new products and services, process orders, monetize data, support new business models and enhance their understanding of their customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.