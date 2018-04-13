American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 718,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.80% of American Equity Investment Life worth $22,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AEL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,650,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,830,000 after acquiring an additional 87,001 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 1.8% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,711,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,864,000 after acquiring an additional 47,642 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,412,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,153,000 after acquiring an additional 35,072 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,547,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,530,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,022,000 after acquiring an additional 108,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ronald James Grensteiner sold 47,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $1,442,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,792 shares in the company, valued at $3,708,318.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John M. Matovina sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $637,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,620 shares of company stock valued at $6,382,885 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AEL opened at $29.71 on Friday. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a fifty-two week low of $22.23 and a fifty-two week high of $35.79. The company has a market cap of $2,656.86, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 99.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, UBS assumed coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Equity Investment Life has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.88.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. The company markets its products through various distribution channels, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

