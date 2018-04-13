American Water (AWK) Shares Sold by TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in American Water (NYSE:AWK) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 665,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,452 shares during the quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned 0.37% of American Water worth $60,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in American Water by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 644,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,148,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in American Water by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,173,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,991,000 after purchasing an additional 69,366 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of American Water by 14.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 424,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,325,000 after acquiring an additional 53,545 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of American Water by 7.3% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shamrock Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water by 5,233.0% in the third quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 11,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 11,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AWK. Argus lifted their target price on shares of American Water from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Guggenheim cut shares of American Water from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America cut shares of American Water from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.70 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.24.

Shares of NYSE AWK traded down $1.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $80.65. 2,152,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,155,031. The stock has a market cap of $14,605.55, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. American Water has a twelve month low of $74.63 and a twelve month high of $92.37.

American Water (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $821.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.36 million. American Water had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. research analysts expect that American Water will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “American Water (AWK) Shares Sold by TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/13/american-water-works-company-inc-awk-position-cut-by-tiaa-cref-investment-management-llc-updated-updated-updated.html.

About American Water

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states. The company operates approximately 72 surface water treatment plants; 527 groundwater treatment plants; 8 combined treatment plants; 127 wastewater treatment plants; 50,382 miles of transmission, distribution, and collection mains and pipes; 1,103 groundwater wells; 1,428 water and wastewater pumping stations; 1,313 treated water storage facilities; and 80 dams.

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.