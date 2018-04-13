Nwam LLC Sells 788 Shares of Amgen (AMGN)

Nwam LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 788 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 641 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 729 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 79.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Amgen news, EVP Sean E. Harper sold 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.18, for a total value of $265,624.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 4,575 shares of company stock worth $838,064 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMGN. Leerink Swann restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Atlantic Securities cut Amgen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.01 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Oppenheimer set a $205.00 price target on Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Amgen from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.57.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $171.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 5.49 and a quick ratio of 5.17. Amgen has a 1-year low of $152.16 and a 1-year high of $201.23. The stock has a market cap of $124,750.94, a PE ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.36.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.14). Amgen had a return on equity of 30.87% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Amgen will post 13.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 17th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 16th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.97%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. The company's products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism (sHPT); and Aimovig for the prevention of migraine.

