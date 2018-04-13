AMP Capital Investors Ltd Takes $347,000 Position in Bottomline Technologies (EPAY)

AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new position in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EPAY. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EPAY shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Bottomline Technologies stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.96. The company had a trading volume of 396,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Bottomline Technologies has a 12-month low of $21.52 and a 12-month high of $39.99. The company has a market cap of $1,594.27, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.31 and a beta of 0.98.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. Bottomline Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $95.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Bottomline Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Bottomline Technologies news, CFO Richard Douglas Booth sold 5,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $218,872.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,760,386.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nigel K. Savory sold 11,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $435,432.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,441 shares in the company, valued at $4,988,040.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,863 shares of company stock worth $1,066,720. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc is engaged in providing a set of cloud-based business payment, digital banking, fraud prevention, payment and financial document solutions. The Company helps businesses pay and get paid. It offers hosted or Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions, as well as software designed to run on-site at the customer’s location.

