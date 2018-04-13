AMP Capital Investors Ltd Takes Position in HFF, Inc. (HF)

AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new position in HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of HFF in the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of HFF by 182.5% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in HFF during the 3rd quarter worth $196,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in HFF during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in HFF during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HF shares. JMP Securities downgraded shares of HFF from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HFF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs started coverage on shares of HFF in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HFF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of HFF from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

In other news, Director John Fowler sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.63, for a total transaction of $729,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 217,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,594,531.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Mackenzie sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total transaction of $239,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,196 shares in the company, valued at $6,954,888.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,808 shares of company stock worth $1,720,998. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

HFF stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.18. The company had a trading volume of 145,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,683. HFF, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.45 and a 12-month high of $51.74. The company has a market cap of $1,830.62, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.92.

HFF (NYSE:HF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.08. HFF had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The company had revenue of $185.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.80 million. analysts anticipate that HFF, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HFF

HFF, Inc is a holding company. The Company holds the partnership interests in Holliday Fenoglio Fowler, L.P. and HFF Securities L.P. (together, the Operating Partnerships), held through the subsidiary HFF Partnership Holdings, LLC, and all of the outstanding shares of Holliday GP Corp. (Holliday GP).

