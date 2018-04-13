Analysts Anticipate BancFirst Co. (BANF) to Announce $0.82 Earnings Per Share

Shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) have earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $58.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.82 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given BancFirst an industry rank of 89 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BANF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

In related news, major shareholder Banking Ltd Ptnrshp R sold 3,600 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $201,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,752,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,353,369.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 2,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total transaction of $112,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 232,889 shares of company stock valued at $13,053,762 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,131,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,888,000 after purchasing an additional 22,802 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in BancFirst by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,115,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,320,000 after buying an additional 563,314 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in BancFirst by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 523,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,693,000 after buying an additional 286,641 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in BancFirst by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 446,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,339,000 after buying an additional 226,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in BancFirst by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 293,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,997,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. 33.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) traded up $0.40 on Monday, reaching $53.65. 2,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,764. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,713.22, a PE ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.71. BancFirst has a 52 week low of $43.13 and a 52 week high of $61.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $91.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.53 million. BancFirst had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 11.72%. analysts anticipate that BancFirst will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. BancFirst’s payout ratio is currently 31.70%.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company conducts its operating activities through its principal subsidiary, BancFirst (the Bank), a state-chartered bank. It has four business units, which include metropolitan banks, community banks, other financial services, and executive, operations and support.

