Analysts Set Expectations for Lassonde Industries Inc’s FY2018 Earnings (LAS)

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2018 earnings estimates for Lassonde Industries in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 26th, according to Zacks Investment Research. National Bank Financial analyst L. Aghazarian forecasts that the company will earn $12.40 per share for the year. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lassonde Industries’ FY2019 earnings at $13.16 EPS.

Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 26th. The company reported C$3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$3.28 by C$0.58. The company had revenue of C$402.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$379.15 million. Lassonde Industries had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 5.71%.

Shares of Lassonde Industries stock opened at C$257.12 on Thursday. Lassonde Industries has a one year low of C$209.50 and a one year high of C$269.18.

Lassonde Industries Company Profile

Lassonde Industries Inc is a Canada-based company, which develops, manufactures and markets a range of ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks. The Company is a producer of store brand shelf-stable fruit juices and drinks in the United States and a producer of cranberry sauces. The Company operates in two market segments: the retail segment and the food service segment.

