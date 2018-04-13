Analysts Set Carillion plc (CLLN) Price Target at $100.86

Carillion plc (LON:CLLN) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 100.86 ($1.39).

Shares of CLLN stock remained flat at $GBX 14.20 ($0.20) during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.10 and a P/E ratio of -5.70. Carillion has a fifty-two week low of GBX 12.50 ($0.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 239.11 ($3.30).

About Carillion

Carillion plc is an integrated support services company. The Company operates through four business segments: Support services, Public Private Partnership projects, Middle East construction services and Construction services (excluding the Middle East). The Support Services segment includes its facilities management, facilities services, energy services, rail services, road maintenance services, utilities services, remote site accommodation services and consultancy businesses in the United Kingdom, Canada and the Middle East.

