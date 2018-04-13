Analysts Set TherapeuticsMD Inc (TXMD) Price Target at $14.86

Shares of TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TXMD shares. Oppenheimer set a $10.00 target price on TherapeuticsMD and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. BidaskClub downgraded TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Sunday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Shares of TXMD stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.18. The stock had a trading volume of 985,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,990. The stock has a market cap of $1,123.12, a P/E ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 1.36. TherapeuticsMD has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $8.30.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 million. TherapeuticsMD had a negative return on equity of 63.67% and a negative net margin of 458.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 123,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 261,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 11,317 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 74,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the period. MANA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc is a women’s healthcare company engaged in creating and commercializing products for women. The Company is focused on pursuing regulatory approvals and pre-commercialization activities necessary for commercialization of its hormone therapy pharmaceutical products. Its drug candidates used in clinical trials are designed to alleviate symptoms of and reduce health risks resulting from menopause-related hormone deficiencies, including hot flashes, osteoporosis and vaginal discomfort.

