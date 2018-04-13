Reviewing Atlas Air (AAWW) & Its Peers

Atlas Air (NASDAQ: AAWW) is one of 6 publicly-traded companies in the “Air transportation, nonscheduled” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Atlas Air to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Atlas Air and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Air $2.16 billion $223.47 million 12.75 Atlas Air Competitors $989.47 million $7.97 million 2.90

Atlas Air has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Atlas Air is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.4% of shares of all “Air transportation, nonscheduled” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Atlas Air shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of shares of all “Air transportation, nonscheduled” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Atlas Air and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Air 0 0 4 0 3.00 Atlas Air Competitors 20 105 101 4 2.39

Atlas Air currently has a consensus target price of $79.50, suggesting a potential upside of 26.49%. As a group, “Air transportation, nonscheduled” companies have a potential downside of 16.67%. Given Atlas Air’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Atlas Air is more favorable than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

Atlas Air has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlas Air’s peers have a beta of 0.94, meaning that their average stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Atlas Air and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Air 10.36% 8.27% 2.85% Atlas Air Competitors -2.27% -3.75% -1.77%

Summary

Atlas Air beats its peers on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Atlas Air

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services worldwide. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions comprising contractual service arrangements, which include the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, such as crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers. It also provides cargo and passenger aircraft charter services to the U.S. Military Air Mobility Command, charter brokers, freight forwarders, direct shippers, airlines, sports teams and fans, and private charter customers; and aircraft and engines dry leasing services. The company also serves express delivery providers, as well as e-commerce retailers. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

