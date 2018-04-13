Galp (GLPEY) & Phillips 66 (PSX) Financial Survey

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) and Galp (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) are both large-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Phillips 66 has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Galp has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Phillips 66 and Galp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phillips 66 $104.62 billion 0.46 $5.11 billion $4.38 23.43 Galp $16.48 billion 0.93 $692.87 million $0.12 83.00

Phillips 66 has higher revenue and earnings than Galp. Phillips 66 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Galp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Phillips 66 and Galp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phillips 66 4.88% 9.18% 4.32% Galp 4.16% 11.03% 5.61%

Dividends

Phillips 66 pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Galp pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Phillips 66 pays out 63.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Galp pays out 150.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Phillips 66 has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Phillips 66 is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.7% of Phillips 66 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Galp shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Phillips 66 shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Phillips 66 and Galp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phillips 66 2 9 6 0 2.24 Galp 0 2 0 0 2.00

Phillips 66 currently has a consensus target price of $104.61, indicating a potential upside of 1.93%. Given Phillips 66’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Phillips 66 is more favorable than Galp.

Summary

Phillips 66 beats Galp on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks, delivers refined products to market, and provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, and markets natural gas liquids, exports LPG, and provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas. The Chemicals segment manufactures and markets ethylene and other olefin products; aromatics and styrenics products, such as benzene, styrene, paraxylene, and cyclohexane, as well as polystyrene; and various specialty chemical products, including organosulfur chemicals, solvents, catalysts, drilling chemicals, and mining chemicals. The Refining segment buys, sells, and refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products comprising gasolines, distillates, and aviation fuels at 13 refineries primarily in the United States and Europe. The M&S segment purchases for resale and markets refined petroleum products consisting of gasolines, distillates, and aviation fuels primarily in the United States and Europe. It also manufactures and sells specialty products, such as petroleum coke products, waxes, solvents, and polypropylene. In addition, this segment generates electricity and provides merchant power into the Texas market. Phillips 66 was founded in 1875 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Galp

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. operates as oil and natural gas integrated operator worldwide. Its Exploration & Production segment explores, develops, and produces hydrocarbons in approximately 53 projects with proved, probable, and possible reserves of 673 million barrels of oil equivalent. The companys Refining & Marketing of Oil Products segment engages in the refining, retail, and wholesale marketing of oil products; operation of oil products storage and transportation infrastructure; and operation of 1,436 service stations in Portugal, Spain, and Africa. Its Gas & Power segment procures, supplies, distributes, and storages natural gas; generates and supplies electric, thermal, and wind power; and holds interests in various cogeneration plants with a total installed capacity of 173 megawatts, and wind farms. The company also engages in the management of equity participations; research, production, processing, logistics, and marketing of grain, vegetable oil, biofuel products, and their derivatives; technical management of ships, crews, and supply; development and operation of maritime terminals; retail sale of food products and domestic utensils, as well as presents and other articles, such as newspapers, magazines, records, videos, toys, drinks, tobacco, cosmetics and hygiene, travel, and vehicle accessory items; study, projection, installation, production, and marketing of biofuels; treatment and recovery of waste; purchase and sale of equipment; and design and construction of underground liquefied petroleum gas storage facilities. In addition, it offers business management and consultancy, financing, open investment fund, reinsurance, and maritime transport services; and operates service stations, workshops, restaurants, and hotels. The company was formerly known as Galp  Petróleos e Gás de Portugal, SGPS, S.A. and changed its name to Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. in September 2000. Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal.

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.