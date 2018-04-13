Analyzing HD Supply (HDS) & Its Peers

HD Supply (NASDAQ: HDS) is one of 4 publicly-traded companies in the “Wholesale trade – durable goods” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare HD Supply to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for HD Supply and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HD Supply 0 10 6 0 2.38 HD Supply Competitors 55 171 179 1 2.31

HD Supply currently has a consensus price target of $40.38, suggesting a potential upside of 4.81%. As a group, “Wholesale trade – durable goods” companies have a potential downside of 15.14%. Given HD Supply’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe HD Supply is more favorable than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

HD Supply has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HD Supply’s peers have a beta of 1.13, suggesting that their average stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares HD Supply and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HD Supply 16.79% 37.90% 9.40% HD Supply Competitors 5.34% 19.78% 5.46%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.0% of HD Supply shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of shares of all “Wholesale trade – durable goods” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of HD Supply shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of shares of all “Wholesale trade – durable goods” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HD Supply and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio HD Supply $5.12 billion $970.00 million 16.68 HD Supply Competitors $4.06 billion $390.60 million 20.73

HD Supply has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. HD Supply is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

HD Supply beats its peers on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About HD Supply

HD Supply Holdings, Inc. operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products. The Construction & Industrial segment offers tilt-up brace systems, forming and shoring systems, concrete chemicals, hand and power tools, cutting tools, rebars, ladders, safety and fall arrest equipment, specialty screws and fasteners, sealants and adhesives, drainage pipes, geo-synthetics, erosion and sediment control equipment, and other engineered materials used in non-residential and residential construction. This segment also provides home improvement solutions, such as light remodeling and construction supplies, kitchen and bath cabinets, windows, plumbing materials, electrical equipment, and other products primarily to small remodeling contractors and trade professionals through local retail outlets. In addition, it offers pre-bid assistance, product submittals, engineering, and tool repair services. It serves contractors, maintenance professionals, home builders, industrial businesses, and government entities through a network of branches and professional sales force, as well as through print catalogs and e-commerce. The company was formerly known as HDS Investment Holding, Inc. and changed its name to HD Supply Holdings, Inc. in April 2013. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

