Reviewing JELD-WEN (JELD) and Sherwin-Williams (SHW)

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE: SHW) and JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) are both construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Sherwin-Williams pays an annual dividend of $3.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. JELD-WEN does not pay a dividend. Sherwin-Williams pays out 24.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sherwin-Williams has raised its dividend for 39 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Sherwin-Williams and JELD-WEN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sherwin-Williams 11.83% 50.59% 8.05% JELD-WEN 0.29% 18.76% 5.29%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Sherwin-Williams and JELD-WEN, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sherwin-Williams 0 9 14 1 2.67 JELD-WEN 0 7 6 0 2.46

Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus target price of $435.70, indicating a potential upside of 12.69%. JELD-WEN has a consensus target price of $38.75, indicating a potential upside of 29.82%. Given JELD-WEN’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe JELD-WEN is more favorable than Sherwin-Williams.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.5% of Sherwin-Williams shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.6% of JELD-WEN shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Sherwin-Williams shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of JELD-WEN shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sherwin-Williams and JELD-WEN’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sherwin-Williams $14.98 billion 2.43 $1.77 billion $14.27 27.10 JELD-WEN $3.76 billion 0.84 $10.79 million $1.48 20.17

Sherwin-Williams has higher revenue and earnings than JELD-WEN. JELD-WEN is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sherwin-Williams, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Sherwin-Williams has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JELD-WEN has a beta of 2.35, indicating that its share price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sherwin-Williams beats JELD-WEN on 14 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers primarily in North and South America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paint and coatings, protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products through dealers, home centers, distributors, hardware stores, and other retailers. As of December 31, 2017, this segment operated 4,620 company-operated specialty paint stores. The Consumer Brands Group segment provides architectural paints, stains, varnishes, industrial products, wood finish products, wood preservatives, applicators, corrosion inhibitors, aerosols, caulks, and adhesives. The Performance Coatings Group segment offers industrial coatings for wood finishing and general industrial applications, automotive refinish products, protective and marine coatings, coil and packaging coatings, and performance-based resins and colorants; and specialty coatings through direct sales staff and outside sales representatives to retailers, dealers, jobbers, licensees, and other third party distributors. This segment operated 290 company-operated branches. The Sherwin-Williams Company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows. It also provides other ancillary products and services, such as shower enclosures and wardrobes, moldings, trim boards, lumber, cutstocks, glass, staircases, hardware and locks, cabinets, and screens, as well as molded door skins, and miscellaneous installation and other services. The company markets its products under the JELD-WEN brand; and various regional brands, such as Swedoor, DANA, Corinthian, Stegbar, and Trend. Its customers include wholesale distributors and retailers, as well as individual contractors and consumers. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

