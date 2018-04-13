Critical Survey: Jinko Solar (NYSE:JKS) vs. Hanwha Q Cells (HQCL)

Jinko Solar (NYSE: JKS) and Hanwha Q Cells (NASDAQ:HQCL) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.4% of Jinko Solar shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Hanwha Q Cells shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Jinko Solar and Hanwha Q Cells’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jinko Solar $4.07 billion 0.18 $21.78 million $0.68 28.51 Hanwha Q Cells $2.43 billion 0.25 $127.50 million $1.45 5.02

Hanwha Q Cells has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Jinko Solar. Hanwha Q Cells is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jinko Solar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Jinko Solar has a beta of 1.99, suggesting that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hanwha Q Cells has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Jinko Solar and Hanwha Q Cells, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jinko Solar 6 2 1 0 1.44 Hanwha Q Cells 1 1 0 0 1.50

Jinko Solar currently has a consensus target price of $17.71, indicating a potential downside of 8.64%. Hanwha Q Cells has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.89%. Given Hanwha Q Cells’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hanwha Q Cells is more favorable than Jinko Solar.

Profitability

This table compares Jinko Solar and Hanwha Q Cells’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jinko Solar 0.53% 2.12% 0.49% Hanwha Q Cells 0.75% 3.43% 0.69%

Summary

Hanwha Q Cells beats Jinko Solar on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jinko Solar

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers solar modules, solar cells, silicon ingots, silicon wafers, and recovered silicon materials. The company sells its products to distributors, project developers, and system integrators under the JinkoSolar brand, as well as on an original equipment manufacturer basis. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is based in Shangrao, the People's Republic of China.

About Hanwha Q Cells

Hanwha Q CELLS Co., Ltd., formerly Hanwha SolarOne Co., Ltd., is a global solar energy company engaged in the manufacturing of solar modules, and the development and management of downstream solar farms. It manufactures a range of photo voltaic (PV) cells and PV modules at its manufacturing facilities in China and Malaysia using manufacturing process technologies, including those developed at its research and development facilities in Germany. It also engages in PV downstream businesses, which include developing solar power projects and providing engineering, procurement and construction services, and operation and management services. It develops and builds solar power projects incorporating its PV modules to sells them to third-party purchasers upon completion. Its principal products include PV modules, PV cells, silicon ingots and silicon wafers. It sells a range of PV modules, ranging from 250 watts to 340 watts in power output specification.

