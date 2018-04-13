Meridian Bioscience (VIVO) versus Aceto (ACET) Financial Contrast

Aceto (NASDAQ: ACET) and Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Aceto and Meridian Bioscience, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aceto 0 0 1 0 3.00 Meridian Bioscience 0 1 0 0 2.00

Aceto currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 39.08%. Meridian Bioscience has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.11%. Given Aceto’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aceto is more favorable than Meridian Bioscience.

Dividends

Aceto pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Meridian Bioscience pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Aceto pays out 21.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Meridian Bioscience pays out 74.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Aceto is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aceto and Meridian Bioscience’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aceto $638.32 million 0.35 $11.37 million $1.19 6.04 Meridian Bioscience $200.77 million 3.03 $21.55 million $0.67 21.49

Meridian Bioscience has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aceto. Aceto is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Meridian Bioscience, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Aceto and Meridian Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aceto -0.79% 10.26% 4.01% Meridian Bioscience 10.46% 17.00% 11.59%

Risk and Volatility

Aceto has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meridian Bioscience has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.3% of Aceto shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.0% of Meridian Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Aceto shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Meridian Bioscience shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Aceto beats Meridian Bioscience on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aceto

Aceto Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, sources, markets, sells, and distributes finished dosage form generics, nutraceutical products, pharmaceutical intermediates and active ingredients, agricultural protection products, and specialty chemicals. The company operates in three segments: Human Health, Pharmaceutical Ingredients, and Performance Chemicals. The Human Health segment supplies raw materials used in the production of nutritional and packaged dietary supplements, including vitamins, amino acids, iron compounds, and bio chemicals used in pharmaceutical and nutritional preparations. This segment is also involved in developing and marketing generic pharmaceutical products. It sells its generic prescription and over the counter pharmaceutical products to wholesalers, chain drug stores, distributors, and mass market merchandisers. The Pharmaceutical Ingredients segment offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates to various generic drug companies. The Performance Chemicals segment provides specialty chemicals for use in the manufacture of plastics, surface coatings, cosmetics and personal care products, textiles, and fuels and lubricants, as well as for food, flavor, paper, and film industries; dye and pigment intermediates used in the color-producing industries; and organic intermediates used in the production of agrochemicals. Its raw materials are also used in electronic parts for photo tooling, circuit boards, and production of computer chips. This segment also offers agricultural protection products comprising herbicides, fungicides, and insecticides, which control weed growth and the spread of insects and microorganisms; and sprout inhibitors for potatoes. The company serves various companies in the industrial chemical, agricultural, and human health and pharmaceutical industries primarily in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Aceto Corporation was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Port Washington, New York.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc., a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and viral diseases, respiratory and parasitic infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms and technologies, including isothermal DNA amplification under the illumigene brand; rapid immunoassays, a single-use immunoassays under the TRU, ImmunoCard, and ImmunoCard STAT! brand names; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; and anodic stripping voltammetry, an electrical chemical sensor platform for quantitative determination under the LeadCare brand. This segment's products are primarily used in the detection of infectious diseases caused by various bacteria, viruses, parasites, and pathogens. Its products consists of C. difficile, a causative agent for antibiotic-associated diarrhea from a hospital-acquired infection; foodborne products, such as tests for Enterohemorrhagic E. coli and Campylobacter jejuni; H. pylori to detect stomach ulcers; respiratory products; and women's health and sexually transmitted diseases Group B Streptococcu, Chlamydia trachomatis, Neisseria gonorrhea, and Herpes Simplex Virus Type 1 and Type 2. This segment sells its products through direct sales force and independent distributors to acute care hospitals, reference laboratories, outpatient clinics, and physician office laboratories. The Life Science segment offers bulk antigens, antibodies, PCR/qPCR reagents, nucleotides, competent cells, and bioresearch reagents used by researchers, agri-bio companies, and other diagnostic manufacturing companies. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

