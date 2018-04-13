Financial Survey: Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) and Its Peers

Ricoh (OTCMKTS: RICOY) is one of 8 publicly-traded companies in the “Photographic equipment & supplies” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Ricoh to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Ricoh and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ricoh 0 0 0 0 N/A Ricoh Competitors 98 265 453 24 2.48

As a group, “Photographic equipment & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 41.46%. Given Ricoh’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ricoh has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Dividends

Ricoh pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Ricoh pays out 125.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Photographic equipment & supplies” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.8% and pay out 31.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Ricoh lags its peers as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Ricoh shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.7% of shares of all “Photographic equipment & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.2% of shares of all “Photographic equipment & supplies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ricoh and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ricoh $18.77 billion $31.74 million 249.50 Ricoh Competitors $9.94 billion $412.58 million 65.56

Ricoh has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. Ricoh is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Ricoh has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ricoh’s peers have a beta of 0.71, suggesting that their average stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ricoh and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ricoh 0.80% 1.45% 0.59% Ricoh Competitors -0.37% -3.53% -0.91%

Summary

Ricoh peers beat Ricoh on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Ricoh

Ricoh Company, Ltd. is engaged in integrated domestic and overseas manufacturing services. The Company’s segments include Imaging & Solutions, Industrial Products and Other. The Company’s Imaging & Solutions segment is engaged in office imaging, production printing and network system solutions. The Company’s Industrial Products segment is engaged in manufacturing and sales of thermal media, optical equipment, semiconductors, electronic component and Inkjet head. Its Other segment is engaged in manufacturing and sales of digital cameras, financing business and logistics services provided through the Company’s subsidiaries. It offers various services, which include business process services, communication services, managed document services, sustainability management services workplace services, information technology (IT) infrastructure services and application services. It offers industry solution to various sectors, which include healthcare, higher education and financial services.

