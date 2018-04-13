Anglo American (LON:AAL) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Anglo American (LON:AAL)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 28th.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Investec upgraded Anglo American to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Macquarie upgraded Anglo American to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($29.68) target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,550 ($21.91) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 800 ($11.31) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($28.27) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,737.81 ($24.56).

Shares of LON:AAL opened at GBX 1,670.40 ($23.61) on Wednesday. Anglo American has a one year low of GBX 950.10 ($13.43) and a one year high of GBX 1,870 ($26.43).

In other Anglo American news, insider Mark Cutifani sold 109,134 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,693 ($23.93), for a total transaction of £1,847,638.62 ($2,611,503.35).

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and nickel; and iron and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

