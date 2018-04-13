Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by Pennant Capital Management LLC

Pennant Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,421 shares during the quarter. Anthem makes up about 3.7% of Pennant Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Pennant Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Anthem worth $41,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. First Interstate Bank increased its holdings in Anthem by 1,910.7% in the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Anthem in the third quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in Anthem by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Anthem in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Anthem in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Group raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.13.

In related news, insider Joseph Swedish sold 64,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.37, for a total transaction of $15,738,161.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,611,632.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 20,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.23, for a total value of $4,688,899.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,246 shares of company stock worth $32,966,554. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ANTM traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $220.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,026,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,598,241. The firm has a market capitalization of $57,524.64, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Anthem Inc has a one year low of $164.65 and a one year high of $267.95.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Anthem Inc will post 15.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.92%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

