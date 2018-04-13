Apache Co. (APA) Shares Bought by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,822 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Apache worth $8,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of Apache by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 672,680 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,401,000 after buying an additional 149,955 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apache by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 60,455 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after buying an additional 28,120 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Apache by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,565 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apache by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 70,894 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after buying an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Apache by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 236,507 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,985,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Apache news, Director John E. Lowe bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.80 per share, for a total transaction of $84,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

APA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised Apache from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Apache from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Apache from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Apache in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $32.00 target price on Apache and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.07.

APA opened at $39.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14,983.27, a P/E ratio of 164.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.10. Apache Co. has a 12 month low of $33.60 and a 12 month high of $54.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Apache had a return on equity of 1.11% and a net margin of 20.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Apache Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 23rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Apache’s dividend payout ratio is currently 416.67%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Apache Co. (APA) Shares Bought by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/13/apache-co-apa-shares-bought-by-british-columbia-investment-management-corp-updated-updated.html.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

Receive News & Ratings for Apache Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apache and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.