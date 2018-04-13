Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the four brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus target price of $35.25 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.27) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Apellis Pharmaceuticals an industry rank of 187 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

APLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd.

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ APLS) opened at $24.00 on Thursday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $12.45 and a 1-year high of $27.53. The company has a current ratio of 27.79, a quick ratio of 27.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Teachers Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/13/apellis-pharmaceuticals-apls-receives-consensus-recommendation-of-strong-buy-from-brokerages-updated-updated.html.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapeutic compounds for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is APL-2 to treat geographic atrophy, wet age-related macular degeneration, paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, autoimmune hemolytic anemia, and nephrology.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.