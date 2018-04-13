Chevron Co. (CVX) Shares Bought by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 39.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,217,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 903,500 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.17% of Chevron worth $335,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 15,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Numeric Investors LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 158.4% in the second quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 52,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Chevron by 24.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 660,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,894,000 after purchasing an additional 130,990 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Chevron by 41.2% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 506,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,400,000 after purchasing an additional 147,738 shares during the period. 64.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up from $122.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $110.00 price objective on Chevron and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Vetr raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.35 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.06.

NYSE CVX opened at $119.23 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $102.55 and a 1-year high of $133.88. The company has a market capitalization of $227,033.58, a PE ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.54). Chevron had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $37.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Chevron Co. (CVX) Shares Bought by APG Asset Management N.V.” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/13/apg-asset-management-n-v-purchases-903500-shares-of-chevron-co-cvx-updated-updated.html.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.