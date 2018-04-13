Lorus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APTO) Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Lorus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, March 28th.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on APTO. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (up from $4.00) on shares of Lorus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lorus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.38.

Lorus Therapeutics stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.34. The stock had a trading volume of 188,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,318. Lorus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $3.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.93, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 2.32.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lorus Therapeutics stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lorus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) by 316.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,766 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Lorus Therapeutics worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 1.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lorus Therapeutics

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

