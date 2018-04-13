Lorus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APTO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Lorus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, March 28th. The brokerage currently has a $3.75 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.28% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Aptose Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company is advancing therapeutics to treat life-threatening cancers, such as acute myeloid leukemia, high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes and other hematologic malignancies. Its lead program APTO-253 has completed a Phase 1 study in patients with solid tumors. Aptose Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc., is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (up from $4.00) on shares of Lorus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Lorus Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Lorus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.38.

Shares of APTO opened at $3.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.93, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 2.32. Lorus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $3.97.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lorus Therapeutics stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lorus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) by 316.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,766 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Lorus Therapeutics worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lorus Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

